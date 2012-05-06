Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

Last night, Floyd Mayweather defeated Miguel Cotto at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas by decision and retained his WBA Super Welter Weight Championship. While the fight ened up being more competitive than expected, plenty of eyes were on Mayweather’s fiancé, Shantel Jackson, thanks to that sick dress she was wearing.

What better time than ever to dedicate a Bangin Candy post to the Miami born model? Enjoy the pics in the gallery. Even if Mayweather had lost, he still won. Clap for Miss Jackson.

—

Photo: Miss Jackson

