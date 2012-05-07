Andre 3000 Will Play Jimi Hendrix In Upcoming Biopic All Is By My Side

The on-again, off-again rumors of suave part-time rapper and Gillette pitchman Andre 3000 playing iconic guitar god Jimi Hendrix in an upcoming film have been swirling about since 2011. It has been reported with certainty that the southern mainstay will get to flex his acting chops once again by taking on the role of the rock legend, according to an exclusive report from IFTN.

The script will be written by Hollywood scribe John Ridley, best known for drafting lines for the films Red Tails, U-Turn, Three Kings and other works. Ridley will also be manning the cameras in directing the film, which will be shot in Ireland with production starting sometime this month. The film, All Is By My Side, will take a look at Hendrix’s time in England as he worked on his classic 1967 debut album Are You Experienced.

The film is said to follow Hendrix’s humble beginnings and his discovery in New York by a girlfriend of Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards. From there, the tale follows Hendrix’s trip across the pond where he worked on his debut album, and creating some of the most legendary guitar riffs ever heard. Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, has been in front of the camera in a variety of roles and his dashing good looks should serve him well. However, playing a legendary and still-beloved Hendrix may be some big shoes for Three Stacks to fill. Anything should be better than the struggle musical that was Idlewild.

—

Photo: GQ