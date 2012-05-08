CLOSE
B.o.B. Performs “So Good” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

B.o.B. took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and performed his near-platinum single “So Good.” Bobby’s new album Strange Clouds is also in stores now. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

