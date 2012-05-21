Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

While The Throne gets busy across the Atlantic, Drake’s Club Paradise Tour is one hot ticket stateside with names like Meek Mill, French Montana and 2 Chainz participating in the festivities. Last night, Drizzy’s tour stopped in Atlanta at Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood. A-list Hip-Hop clientele who rep the ATL, like DJ Drama, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame, were on hand to add to the mix.

The peeps at ATLpics.net come through with photos from both the show and the afterparty (at the Velvet Room). From the photos it’s clear that Drake is having an absolutely great time being a rap star. Peep the all the YOLO inspired antics in the gallery.

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

