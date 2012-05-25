Drake Says He Doesn’t Mind Being Criticized [VIDEO]

It seems like critics (and tons of rappers) love to hate Drake, but he could care less. The Canadian MC, who recently got caught in Pusha T’s line of fire, explained that getting dissed by the public is more of a gift than a curse. “There will be days when I walk in an arena and people will cheer and then there might be days when I walk in an arena and people might boo, but it all sounds the same to me because it’s all just noise that lets me know that I’m relevant,” he told MTV News.

Citing advice handed down to him by Floyd Mayweather, Drake revealed that much of the criticism comes from the Internet. “I don’t get booed. I don’t face that. I mean he [Mayweather] faces that challenge but my challenge is more with social media and open opinions and people just feeling like they need to talk.”

No doubt Drizzy has become skilled in brushing off critiques. Although he once proclaimed “diss me and you’ll never hear a reply for it,” he’s been known to go at some of his opponents, but he also knows when to admit defeat. When Common threw lyrical jabs at the 25-year-old, rather than letting the rift go too far, the beef was squashed after they ran into each other at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Time will tell who else will attempt to slander the Young Money rhymer, but —if necessary— he can always call on Lil Wayne to fight his battles.

—

Photo: GQ