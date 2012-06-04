10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

Having attended WWE’s Wrestlemania and Hot 97’s Summer Jam in the past year, I can tell you a thing or two about the inescapable links between the biggest spectacle in Sports Entertainment and the biggest show in Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop is as more about the entertainment value than it ever is about the true essence of what Hip-Hop is, sort of like actual wrestling is to Wrestlemania. The grandeur, the spectacle and the moments of Hot 97’s Summer Jam is almost always talked about more than the celebration of actual talented artists and rappers at the yearly event. Take a walk with us to see just how similar the two events are.

