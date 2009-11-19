Sigel Sends A Few More Darts At Jigga (Video)

Beans is taking no pause in his stabs at his former boss Jay-Z. Spitting a few bars, Beans went in, saying.

“You’s a work of art man, this boy all petty. Type to not feed the workers because he grubbed already. Noodle I had the sauce, we could have made spaghetti. But I’m a shine on my own, I’m a star already.”

This is getting interesting but Sigel please don’t make a whole album going at Hove. It’s entertaining but no one will pay for that. Do what you did on The B. Coming and bring it up to 2010 and you’ll be alright.

Peep the footage below as well as HipHopWired’s previous coverage of this brewing situation: