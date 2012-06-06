Ace Hood – “A Hustler’s Prayer” [VIDEO]

“We The Best” and now YMCMB’s newest signee, Ace Hood has officially released the visual to the intro track off of his Starvation project. The project in its entirety fairs as one of the better mixtapes released in the earlier part of 2012. My personal favorites are “I’m Fawked Up”, “Do It”, and “Different People” The majority of the project was produced by in-house WTB producers, The Renegades.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

• Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]