Ace Hood – “A Hustler’s Prayer” [VIDEO]

We The Best” and now YMCMB’s newest signee, Ace Hood has officially released the visual to the intro track off of his Starvation project. The project in its entirety fairs as one of the better mixtapes released in the earlier part of 2012. My personal favorites are “I’m Fawked Up”, “Do It”, and “Different People”  The majority of the project was produced by in-house WTB producers, The Renegades.

