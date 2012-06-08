Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Know the best way to get yourself a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2’s? Be a rapper; a good one. Being a pro athlete or knowing Kanye West personally helps, too.

While the struggle of camping out, playing Twitter RSVP tag and other such means to get your hands on a pair of Yeezy 2s at its retail price goes on, these cats got theirs for free. The gratis advertising and rarity of the soon to be released shoes (reportedly only about 5,000 will be sold) is what led to the current hype. Peep photos of celebs rocking the Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the gallery.

Photos: Nike, AP, Getty, Celebkicks, et. al.

