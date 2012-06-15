CLOSE
DJ Greg Street Signs To Cash Money

Legendary Atlanta DJ, Greg Street, has just took his talents to Cash Money Records and Cash Money Content. As a part of his very unique deal  Street will curate albums as well as singles, utilizing previously unreleased material as well as new material from the recording artists in the YMCMB family. As a member of Cash Money Content, Street, a longtime proponent of literacy and the founder of the Greg Street Scholarship Fund Program, We Need 2 Read, will collaborate on various book related content and author his own books.“Greg Street is a much valued and respected colleague of the YMCMB family,” states Bryan “BirdmanWilliams. “Slim and I collaborated with him so often, we decided the next step would be to extend a deal to him that would allow him to bring his unique voice and perspective to both our label and publishing company.”

Greg Street has been the top DJ at Atlanta’s V-103 for close to twenty years and is one of the most recognizable voices in all of radio. . “I have never once doubted the power of Birdman and Slim, and the Cash Money empire as a whole. My goal is to add in making Cash Money Records the first billion dollar independent label by putting major plays together for the brand, in and outside of selling records. I’m honored to have worked with and supported  the YMCMB family since the early 1990s and look forward to expanding the relationship.”

Photo: V103

Close