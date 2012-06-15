Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

Besides making music, the G.O.O.D. Music family loves taking pictures and sharing them with their fans via Twitter and/or Instagram. Whether it’s Kanye West showing off his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and their matching Yeezy 2s, 2 Chainz chilling with a real life hawk on his wrist or CyHi The Prynce kicking it with the prince of Qatar; it all gets documented on social media.

Rather than jumping over to all their different Twitter accounts (Yeezy, 2 Titi, CyHi, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Common and Kid Cudi) , we figured we’d assemble some their better pics for you all in one spot. If these artist are half as focused on putting down music in the studio as they are into snapping flicks of their “awesomeness” (that’s according to Maxim Bady), the G.O.O.D. Music compilation, Cruel Summer, is going to be one of the year’s best albums. No question.

Peep the pics in the gallery.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photos: Instagram/Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »