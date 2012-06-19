CLOSE
HomeNews

Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

Leave a comment

With the return of Love & HipHop last night on VH1, it’s getting harder and harder to believe how a show without much love or Hip-Hop has this much staying power. Regardless of how you may feel about the monster that Mona Scott-Young has created, the show has generated a cultural impact for better or worse.

But don’t fret, lovebirds. There is such thing as love & Hip-Hop in real life and it has nothing (okay, very little) to do with reality show cameras. Whether they are a ride or die and stuck it out for the long run, an excellent piece of arm candy, or just a maybe they are-maybe they aren’t type of couple; check out some of Hip-Hop’s flyest Wives and Girlfriends.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

Amber Rose , Beyoncé , Chrissy Lampkin , Emily B , jada pinkett smith , Jhene Aiko , kim kardashian , Kimbella , paula patton , Will Smith

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close