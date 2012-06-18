Meek Mill Says He Spoke To Chris Brown “Immediately After” Drake Altercation

Drake and Chris Brown have made their statements, and now Meek Mill is explaining what really led to the melee at W.i.P Nightclub, last week. Meek has been named in the bottle-throwing altercation, and when asked by XXL, he alluded to the situation being caused by surrounding parties. “Chris and Drake, them two was there but its other people that be around that take Isht to the next level,” he said.

“Things just happen in the club. I seen girls in there throwing bottles, all types of Isht. All types of people. I never seen Chris Brown or Drake throw a bottle and I was there,” he said.

As for whether or not he was involved in the incident, the Philly rapper replied “f—- no.”

Meek also maintained that he and Brown have no problems with one another, revealing that he spoke with the 23-year-old “immediately after,” the run-in. “There’s nothing there, this-that-and-the-third.,’ he continued. “Chris Brown be in clubs,he be around situations like this. Things get out of hand that don’t mean it’s out of hand with me and him or whoever, not even him and Drake.”

Drake has denied any involvement in the fight, and despite rumors that he would be arrested, performed in New York over the weekend without a visit from the NYPD.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Crew Love: G.O.O.D. Music’s Twitter & Instagram Adventures [PHOTOS]

• Iggy Azalea Inks A Deal With Wilhelmina Models [PHOTOS]

• 9 Piece: Hip-Hop Drug Songs (That Are Really Anti-Drug PSAs)

• 6 Head Scratching Moments Of Media Struggle From Nas

• Rihanna’s Alleged Body Double Jahnassa Aicken [PHOTOS]

• Where Can You Get All Of Russell Westbrook’s Funky Shirts? [PHOTOS]

• Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

—

Photo: Apollo Kidz