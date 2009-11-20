50 Cent Checks In With Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex (Audio)

“G Unit as a group is me, Tony and Banks. On the label we got Young Buck and Game. They (Interscope) give me a million dollars for every album not put my logo on Game’s album. So I’m waiting on that check or I’ll put my logo on his forehead.” Well Buck, I hope he can make a song that can make him relevant and he can make some money. I’ll put the record out but I’m $250 (thousand) in the hole on him. Like personally, he can give me back my $250 (thousand) before we even get to the other stuff…like parting ways.”

The G-Unit General checked in with New York radio station Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex yesterday and addressed a few issues in regards to the low album sales of Before I Self Destruct to his situations with Game, Young Buck and Kanye West. Fif also weighed in on Fat Joe’s disgruntlements with Jay-Z, as well as, The Beans and Jay riff.

Peep the audio below as Curtis goes in: