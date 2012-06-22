Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Shame” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s collaborative and unexpected Thuggin’ EP was just the beginning. Stones Throw Records makes available for our listening pleasure “Shame,” the title track from the duo’s new EP. Gangsta Gibbs drops reasonably compassionate but nonetheless thugged out lyrics aimed towards a one night tryst. Think “Walk of shame.”

Crooner BJ The Chicago Kids lends some soulful vocals to the Beat Konducta’s lush production. Peep the artwork, courtesy of Jeff Jank with an original illustration by Ashkahn, down below, where you can listen to “Shame,” too. Madlib and Freddie Gibbs plan to drop a full length album together some time in the third quarter (the fall). The sooner the better gentleman. You can cop the Shame EP on MP3 or vinyl over at Stones Throw.

Photo: Stones Throw