King Of Diamonds Reality Show Make It Rain Is Really Happening (NSFW) [VIDEO]

King of Diamonds is like Disney Land for adults. The Miami night club has grown into one of the more popular hang out spots for some Hip-Hop’s biggest names like Drake, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Birdman and others. Now the savvy owners of the “#1 Urban Club in the World” want to cash in on its name, starting with a reality show.

Terry Elliot, who co-owns the stripping empire with his management team, is set to to make a reality show based on the behind the scenes exploits and drama of keeping the peace between the dancing vixens (as seen in the shows trailer below), similar to that of HBO’s Cathouse, where cameras got an in-depth look at the brothel’s adventures.

No word yet on where reality show will air, although Balleralert.com reports “a big network picked up the show.. and I’m not talking about VH1 or BET. Think BIGGER.”

Check below to see the trailer.

Photo: YouTube