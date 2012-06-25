Flo Rida Fined $7K For Lying To Judge

Remember when Flo Rida said that an alleged former employee, Mahogany Miller, that was suing him for paying her ridiculously low wages (no pun) while working her ragged was lying and just an intern? Turns out the Miami rapper was also stretching the truth. After the “Right Round” rapper was caught in some lies, a judge has ordered him to to pay Miller’s legal fees.

TMZ reports that Flo, born Tramar Dillard, was getting slopping with the deceit. After not responding to the initial lawsuit, the Atlantic Records artist said it was because he was never served papers, saying that he didn’t know the woman, Stephany Nelson, that received the paperwork nor the address they were sent to. However, Nelson does indeed work for him and he does live at the listed address. All of this prompted the judge to fine Flo Rida, whose new album, Wild Ones, drops July 3rd, $7000 for his “premeditated” dishonesty.

The truth shall set you free Flo.

Photo: Atlantic Records