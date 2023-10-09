HHW Gaming: Atari Is Still Making & Selling Cartridges For The Atari 2600

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Blow the dust off your old Atari 2600 console. Apparently, there are still new games coming out for it.

The Atari 2600 first arrived in homes in 1977 and is nearly 50 years old, ceasing production in 1992, but that’s not stopping Atari from making games for the iconic console.

Spotted on the company’s website, Atari dropped two limited edition physical cartridges for Save Mary and Outlaw.

Atari reveals Save Mary was a victim of the 1983 game crash, keeping it from being released until now. Tod Frye developed the game that “will keep you on your toes as you build a platform that Mary can use to escape the flooding canyon. Use the crane to carefully lower the different blocks and piece together a platform that Mary can safely stand on — but be careful! If you swing or drop a block carelessly, you may end up crushing poor Mary.”

Outlaw Was Also Announced

Unlike Save Mary, Outlaw did see a release, first arriving in arcades in 1976 before coming to the Atari 2600 in 1978. The game was initially allowed for only a single gunslinger before the home version was optimized for two players.

The description for Outlaw reads:

Based on the 1976 Atari arcade game of the same name, Outlaw is an exciting game for one or two players set in the wild west. While the original arcade game only allowed for a single gunslinger, the Atari 2600 version released in 1978 gives you the option to play alone, where you can practice your aim against moving targets, or against another gunslinger in a contest to see who can first score ten hits against the other player.

As of this writing, both games are sold out. Who knows, there could be more games on the way.

But we are sure you can find them for resale and add them to your collection to play on the Atari 2600+ mini console coming in November.

Photo: Atari