HHW Gaming: Atari Is Banking On Video Game Nostalgia With The Atari 2600+ Mini Console

One thing long-time gamers love is nostalgia, and Atari, with help from Plaion, is banking on it with the release of the Atari 2600+ retro home console.

With Plaion handling publishing duties, Atari is again dropping another console even after the failed attempt that was the Atari VCS, which flopped big time, but this attempt might fare a bit better.

The Atari 2600+ pays homage to the original console that arrived in 1977 and is essentially a mini-console on the same tier as Nintendo’s mini NES Classic, Super Nintendo Classic, PlayStation Classic, and Mega SG.

In the box will be the 2600+ console that ironically draws inspiration from the four-switch model from the 1980s that can play Atari 2600 and 7800 games. It also comes with a modern remake of the classic Atari CX40 joystick, the CX40+, and will feature support for a second player. If you want another controller, it will cost you an additional $25, and Atari notes a CX-30 Paddle is also in the works.

What Games Will Be On The Atari 2600+?

As far as games, the Atari 2600+ will come with a “10 Games in 1” cartridge that will feature Adventure, Combat, Dodge’ Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball, and Yars’ Revenge.

Interesting choices in games. Atari has included a list of compatible cartridges, so if you want to play classic Atari games like Frogger or Pitfall, you’ll have to spend some money in the resale market.

The Atari 2600+ will also have an HDMI output, widescreen support, and a larger socket to reduce cartridge sticking. As a nice touch, the Atari logo lights up when the console is powered on.

The Atari 2600+ launches on November 17 for $130. You can see more photos of the console in the gallery below.

Photo: Atari / Plaion / Atari 2600+