CLOSE
Home > B.o.b.

B.o.B ft. Taylor Swift “Both of Us” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

B.o.B and Taylor Swift combine for the song “Both Of Us,” off of Bobby’s newest album, Strange CloudsIn this extremely sentimental version of “Opposites Attract,” by Paula Abdul, Bobby and Taylor show that although they come from different sides of the spectrum that they are no all that different.

Taylor’s a little bit country and Bobby’s a little bit Rock n Roll, so check out “Both Of Us’ after the skip. 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Willow Smith Gets A “Fake” Tongue Ring [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky Rocks Weird Clothes For WAD Magazine [PHOTOS]

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Green” [PHOTOS]

7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

The Hater’s Guide To Handling A Potential Miami Heat Championship [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

10 Rappers That Will Prosper With A Proper Name Change

"Both Of Us" , B.o.B , official video , Strange Clouds , taylor swift

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close