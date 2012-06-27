B.o.B ft. Taylor Swift “Both of Us” [VIDEO]

B.o.B and Taylor Swift combine for the song “Both Of Us,” off of Bobby’s newest album, Strange Clouds. In this extremely sentimental version of “Opposites Attract,” by Paula Abdul, Bobby and Taylor show that although they come from different sides of the spectrum that they are no all that different.

Taylor’s a little bit country and Bobby’s a little bit Rock n Roll, so check out “Both Of Us’ after the skip.

