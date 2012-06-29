CLOSE
Kathy Griffin Is Flattered By A$AP Rocky And Danny Brown [VIDEO]

I’m not even going to lie, this is slightly embarrassing. Do you ever watch something on the internet (or most likely WSHH) so ratchet you quietly think to yourself, “man, I really hope no white people saw this?” Well, you’re out of luck if this was one the videos that did that to you.

Yesterday on The Kathy Show , the show’s host Kathy Griffin caught wind of the video from VICE TV where A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown say that they would love to get intimate with her. Things get weirder as Kathy Griffin talks to Anderson Cooper of all people about the video. Cringe after the jump. 


