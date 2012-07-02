Exclusive: Young Jeezy Congratulates Chief Keef, Big Sean Talks Cruel Summer [VIDEO]

Young Jeezy was one of the man people attempting to sign rapper Chief Keef, and even though he missed out on the opportunity, he’s still congratulating the teenager. Keef signed to Interscope records last month, effectively turning down potential offers from the CTE label head and Cash Money’s Birdman.

Just before the start if the 2012 BET Awards, Jeezy spoke with Hip-Hop Wired on what stands out about the Chicago rapper. “He’s the voice of the youth,” Jeezy said, following in the sentiments of T.I. “He’s the new guy that the kids love.”

Rappers Kirko Bangz and Big Sean also dropped details on each of their forthcoming projects. Check out the video below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Income Tax Struggle: 7 (Other) Rappers Who Skipped Out On Uncle Sam

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Trina’s “I’m Back” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• 7 Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s Detox Will Never Drop

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Wives and Girlfriends In Hip-Hop

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired