Birdman ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj – “Born Stunna (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Birdman’s knack for dropping remixes is probably only rivaled by Diddy. Bryan “Baby” Williams adds verses from his son Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj to “Born Stunna (Remix),” which already featured Rick Ross.

Early word is that the YMCMB Barbie throws shots at Pusha T on this one. “It’s a chess game, but f-ck a push up,” spits Minaj spits on her verse. Sounds like she said Pusha, but Nicki’s alleged boyfriend Safaree took to Twitter to dismiss the claims. “Its a chess game but f-ck a push up”…..chess game/chest game.. Duhhh.. Metaphors ppl… Use ya f-cking brain…‪ # born‬ stunna b-tch,” he tweeted.

Birdman, along with his brother Slim, are on the cover of Billboard magazine’s Urban Power issue. The Cash Money Records founder’s new album, Bigga Than Life, is due out later this year.

[Spotted at Nah Right]

Download: Birdman ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj – “Born Stunna (Remix)”

Photo: YouTube