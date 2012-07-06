Freddie Gibbs – “Face Down” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s only about two years late, but Freddie Gibbs finally releases the full version, with a new verse, of “Face Down.” If you’ve been following Gangsta Gibbs for a minute, you heard a short version of this track on his Str8 Killa No Filla mixtape.

We’re still waiting on a proper full length album from the Gary, Indiana rapper but it’s not like he’s been sitting on the shelf. Since connecting with Young Jeezy’s CTE the former D1 wide receiver has connected with Madlib as MadGibbs for the Thuggin’ EP and more recent Shame EP, while Baby Face Killa, with DJ Drama, is on the schedule.

Listen to and download “Face Down” below.

[Spotted at OnSmash]

Download: Freddie Gibbs – “Face Down”

Photo: CTE