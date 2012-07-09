adidas & VICE Present Danny Brown: Hybrid Talk [VIDEO]

If you’ve been exposed to Danny Brown and his music, there are two things that you cannot refute. The first being that the Detroit MC is proficiently superior to a good portion of his peers, lyrically. Secondly, the snaggletoothed rapper might be the most interesting artist in Hip-Hop today. If you somehow don’t agree, adidas and VICE display Danny Brown’s star power and potential in the three part web series Danny Brown: Hybrid Talk.

Hybrid Talk takes a look into the Fool’s Gold MC’s ideologies on Hip-Hop, his workout regiment, and features a plug for the adidas brand. The series also features guest appearances from Killer Mike, El-P, Fool’s Gold Records founder Nick Catchdubs, and Childish Gambino. Hybrid Talk is mild compared to Danny Brown’s last project with VICE, which featured himself and A$AP Rocky having a very candid NSFW conversation.

Check out part of the series below, and parts two and three on the next page.

Photo: Good*Fella Media

