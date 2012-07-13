Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

The Game had an extra $200,000 lying around, so he decided to spend it on a new Ferrari 430—which he had covered in leather.

Clearly on the fence about his decision, the Compton native went on Instagram to announce the news. “Just spent all my show money (200K) on a leather Ferari 430….. Cash !!!! Maybe I’ll regret it tomorrow.. Maybe I won’t!!!” he wrote.

Dropping thousands of dollars on a car is far from the dumbest thing that a rapper has ever done, and customizing a car is basically a right of passage for most, but leather doesn’t seem like a good idea. Being that Game is a native of Southern California, the sun will likely do a number on his expensive purchase, but maybe he doesn’t care.

Currently overseas, Game has been in the news for attacking fellow West Coaster 40 Glocc after a party in Hollywood, Calif. last weekend. Although both rappers gave conflicting accounts of what actually happened, Game maintains that he didn’t jump 40 but gave him a shot at fighting him one-on-one. “He was with more people than I was, if we rat packed him, we rat packed him, and that didn’t happen,” Game told Power 99’s Cosmic Kev. On the flip side, 40 maintains that he was the victim of more than a single-person attack, but he also denied running from the scene, despite the fact that a video clearly shows him trying to get away.

He may like to fight, but Game also has a serious car fetish. Just last month, he traded in his white Porsche for a gold 2013 Ace of Spades Panamera.

Photos: All Hip Hop/Instagram

