50 Cent Announces New Single “New Day” ft. Alicia Keys & Dr. Dre, Reveals Artwork [VIDEO]

50 Cent stays promoting one of his many products, whether it’s headphones or music. The Queens rapper revealed the lead single off his forthcoming Street King Immortal album features Alicia Keys and Dr. Dre and will be titled “New Day.” In an interview with Digital Spy, Fif had yet to reveal the title but spoke on the new music.

“It’s a difference in styles. I’ve released three albums worth of material in the last three months,” said 50 while promoting his SMS headphone line in the UK. “It was The Big 10, which was celebrating the ten year anniversary of my first mixtape. The Lost Tape followed that and then I released Murder By Numbers. For me the next wave of music won’t be out until November. And it’s Street King Immortal; it’s the actual studio album that’s being marketed and promoted by Interscope. So the first single will be out Tuesday, it’s myself, Alicia Keys and Dr. Dre.”

Since the interview the single title and artwork (see below) have been revealed. Street King Immortal is Ferrari’s last album required by Interscope Record deal, which seems to come as a relief to the rapper. “I’m excited about this project,” added 50. “It took a lot longer than it would have had to take as far as I’m concerned creatively. But the process of going through all this and being at the end of the actual contract…it’s a headache, but it worked itself out.”

“New Day” hits iTunes on Tuesday, June 24th.

Photo: Digital Spy