Pusha T Describes The Cruel Summer Recording Process

The frustrating part about waiting for Kanye West’s projects now is that nobody knows anything, not even the people involved in the making of the album. Pusha T recently spoke with Billboard about the recording process of G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer and the secrecy behind the upcoming project. “I’m in the dark just as much as you guys,” Pusha T told the website.

A prime example of how Kanye keeps everything under wraps is during their recent performance at the 2012 BET Awards. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what are we gonna do for the BET Awards?’ He goes, ‘Oh, I got something.’ I walk out, it’s like a fucking 50-foot fucking Lamborghini!’” Pusha exclaims. “You know what he tells us? He tells us things like what color to wear. ‘Hey, bring white or black.’ ‘Okay, what are we doing?’ ‘Bring white or black.’”

Pusha did divulge the process of how the album was made to Billboard and says that creativity was able to take it’s course during the process. “You’re gonna see the experimentation in guys like Common, who is looked at in a certain way. And it was so great to be on a record that may have a bit of a different flow than what you would know Common for… He’s in there like ‘This Isht is hot, this Isht is good, I’m getting on this!’ It’s so funny, because we’re sitting there, dying laughing, and then it kicks in that Common is really writing his verse. Then he lays the verse. And then you realize his verse is sustained and better than yours! It’s things like that that happen during those processes. It was so fun in that sense, because it was just all type of fun and surprises.”

Fun and surprises is all that we are here for, isn’t it? Cruel Summer hits stores August 7th. To read the rest of the story head over to Billboard.

—

Photo: Jason Goldwatch