Curren$y Ponders Giving Dame Dash A Second Chance [VIDEO]

Curren$y has no problem being the bigger man in his financial rift with Dame Dash. The New Orleans native is suing Dash for $1.5 million, but that doesn’t mean they’ll never work together again. When asked by AllHipHop.com if he’d link with his former business partner, on a potential Pilot Talk 3 album, he was open to the idea. “That can happen,” he said. “I talked to Ski [Beatz] me and Dame talked, I’m talking. I wouldn’t be able to do that without all parties that were involved in the first two.”

But Spitta isn’t ready to just jump back into another deal with Dash, a few details have to be worked out first. “Everything gotta’ be ironed out on the up and up, and we can do that sh-t,” he added.

The 31-year-old’s outlook on the situation is much nicer than what was expressed by Dash, who was caught off guard by the lawsuit. “My client’s initial reaction to the lawsuit was that of surprise,” his lawyer said back in March.

Dash is accused of releasing the rapper’s music without the his consent, but if Curren$y can get over it, so can the rest of Hip-Hop.



Photo: HypeTrak