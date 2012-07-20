2 Chainz Reveals “Birthday Song” Artwork With Kanye West [PHOTO]

A few weeks back, a tentative list of guest appearances hit the net of 2 Chainz Def Jam debut album, Based On A T.R.U. Story. Later that day, two necklaces chopped it up with VIBE and said that the guest appearances aren’t confirmed yet. Well it seems as though this one was right on the money.

2 Chainze follow-up single to his hit “No Lie” featuring Drake will be “Birthday Cake” featuring Kanye West. This one’s a hunch, but this looks like another work of the good people over at DONDA. Check it out after the jump and make a wish.

—

Photo: BET