T.J. Maxx (Excitedly) Tweets Jay-Z Over “3 Kings” Reference

T.J. Maxx is in love with Jay-Z. One day after Hov’s verse on Rick Ross’ “3 Kings” record hit the ‘Net, the clothing retailer took to Twitter to clear up the Hip-Hop mogul’s confusion.

The verse in question finds Jay wondering what year the store actually opened. “Used to shop at T.J.Maxx back in ’83/I don’t even know if it was open then,” he wraps.

Once they got word of the shout-out, the clothing retailer took to Twitter to respond to Jay’s inquiry. “Hey @S_C_, thanks for the shout out! We opened in March 1977 and have been keeping stylish men in designer labels for less ever since.”

So basically, Mr. Sean Carter was right, the store was open “back in ’83.”

Unfortunately for T.J. Maxx tweeting will garner no response from The Throne. Even with over a million followers, Jay almost never expresses himself in 140-characters or less. After nearly a month of silence he re-emerged to tweet his adoration for Beyoncé, calling his better half “the best performer in the world,” after her first post-baby concert back in May.

He hasn’t sent out a Tweet since.



Photo: BBC Ice cream