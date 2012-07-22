Iggy Azalea ft T.I. – “Murda Bizness” [VIDEO]

Grand Hustle rapper Iggy Azalea finally drops her video for “Murda Bizness,” featuring T.I. The inspiration behind this music picture is child beauty pageant reality show Toddlers & Tiaras.

It has been an eventful year for the female Australian rapper, and Wilhelmina model. She was featured on XXL mag’s coveted Freshman 2012 cover and at the time was thought to be signed to Interscope Records. However, it turns out that said deal was in works but got rescinded when she decided to align with Tip’s Grand Hustle. Then there’s also the verbal spat she had with Azealia Banks.

Iggy’s Glory EP is due out sometime in July while her The New Classic debut is schedule to be released later this year. Watch the Alex/2tone directed clip for “Murda Bizness” below.

Photo: YouTube