50 Cent Now A Licensed Boxing Promoter

If 50 Cent is anything, the Queens rapper is versatile. Sports Illustrated reports that the G-Unit MC is now an officially licensed boxing promoter in New York City. Fif has established TMT Promotions (think: The Money Team) and is in the process of acquiring a license in Nevada, too. Word is TMT Promotions will be signing boxer Yuri Gamboa, a former featherweight title holder, and Andre Dirrell, a super middleweight fighter.

It goes without saying that Fif was playing close attention while rolling with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the Money Team. Energy drinks, headphones, acting, music…is there any arena 50 Cent doesn’t enter and make a mark in?

Fitty’s forthcoming fifth, Street King Immortal, his last on Interscope, is due out later this year.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• The Dark Knight Rises x Under Armour – Gotham City Rogues Collection [PHOTOS]

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Beyoncé Shows Off Blue Ivy [PHOTO]

• Rick Ross Talks Grilling Tilapia And Eating Cheese With Bon Appétit [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Through The Life And Legacy Of Nelson Mandela [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Instagram