American Express Announces Sponsorship With Brooklyn Barclays Center

Jay-Z and the Barclay’s Center snagged another feat just ahead of their September opening. American Express just announced a multi-tiered alliance with the sports arena which will be home to the Brooklyn Nets.

Amex has also become the official credit card of the center, and is now the presenting sponsor of the Barclay’s Center restaurant and box office. In addition to offering cardholders early access to tickets, Amex was granted naming rights for the Barclays Center box office which will be called the American Express Box Office. “American Express is one of the most globally recognized companies in the world and we are proud that it has formed a significant alliance with Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets,” Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets CEO Brett Yomark said in a statement to Hip-Hop Wired. “Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets connect perfectly with features of American Express, which provides its customers with unprecedented service and access to the best shows and sporting events. We are delighted to welcome American Express as a Founding Partner of the arena and continue our commitment to bring the finest brands to Brooklyn.”

This latest collaboration makes Amex the eighth founding sponsor to sign on with the Brooklyn venue. “This alliance gives us the opportunity to provide our customers with access to some of the best in entertainment and sports at a state-of-the-art venue and show our continued support of our hometown,” added American Express Vice President of Global Media, Sponsorship and Experimental Marketing, Rich Lehrfeld.

Aside from American Express, Barclays also signed a multi-million dollar deal with Calvin Klein which will brand their logo on seats and elevators in the VIP section of the arena.

Jay is set to kick-off the opening of the Barclays Center with eight shows, starting September 28.

—

Photo: Late Night Parents/Logo Stage