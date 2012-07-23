2 Chainz ft. Kanye West – “Birthday Song” [LISTEN]

The second single for 2 Chainz summer release, Based On A T.R.U. Story , is here featuring Kanye West. “Birthday Song,” which is produced by Sonny Digital and Kanye himself is the second consecutive collaboration with the two since the hit single “Mercy.”

If your birthday is coming up soon and you are a heteros-xual male, you are in luck. The clean version is the only one available for now, with the dirty version available on iTunes tonight at midnight. Based On A T.R.U. Story will be hitting the streets on August 14th. Hit the jump to check out the G.O.O.D. Music collaboration and hit iTunes tonight.

Photo: BET