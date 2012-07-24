A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty Following Fight With Photographers

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his alleged assault on two photographers in New York City, last week.

The Harlem native is accused of second degree robbery—likely for trying to snatch one the photographer’s cameras. His associate, Bigga Bar$ was also involved in the scuffle, and pleaded not guilty as well.

The incident went down when Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was got into in a rift with another person. The two unsuspecting characters whom he blessed with the fade, were bystanders looking to snap some amateur shots of the rapper. What they were met with was a vicious (and probably embarrassing) two-piece, which resulted in Rocky’s arrest.

Null of releasing a debut album, Rocky is no stranger to letting his anger get the best of him. He and the A$AP Mob are being sued for reportedly inciting a brawl at the Fader Fort last year, and who can forget his colorful words for the Kickdrums. At this point, anger management wouldn’t be a bad idea, or maybe people need to learn to keep their distance when they see him coming.

Both Rocky and Bar$ are due in court Wednesday July 25.



Photo: Hypebeast