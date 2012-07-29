Gucci Mane – “Super Cocky” [VIDEO]

First things first, “pause” to this song’s title. Gucci Mane drops a video for “Super Cocky” off his I’m Up mixtape which came out way back in May. The beat on this joint is provided by Chicago’s Young Chop, of “Don’t Like” fame.

As far as Gucci Mane tunes go, La Flare does what La Flare does. You won’t be mad if you’re already a fan, but you probably won’t become a convert after listening to this joint. It’s also clear that the Ice Cream Cone tattooed rapper has been eating very, very well.

Watch the Figz directed video for “Super Cocky” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 11 Notable Black Olympians Who Deserve Your Respect [PHOTOS]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

• Graffiti Mural Criticizing NYPD Gets Painted Over By NYPD Cops [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Rick Ross Eating Like A G [PHOTOS]

• Gunplay Calls Swastika Tattoo A “Symbol Of Genocide” [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

—

Photo: YouTube