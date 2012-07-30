A$AP Mob Performs At Catalpa 2012 [VIDEO]

The A$AP Mob performed at New York’s inaugural Catalpa Festival, where among other tracks they performed “Bath Salts” (sans Flatbush Zombies) for the first time. Rocky, Twelvy, Nast and the gang threw down on stage and luckily, no photographers were hurt in the process.

A$AP Rocky is about to embark on his LONGLIVEA$AP tour along with The aforementioned A$AP Mob, as well as frequent collaborators, Danny Brown and ScHoolboy Q. The tour kicks off September 21st in Providence, RI at Lupos and ends November 18th in Philadelphia, PA at the Electric Factory. Hit the jump to check it all out.



