Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean – “As Long As You Love Me” [VIDEO]

The boy wonder Justin Bieber is all grown up. In this video for “As Long As You Love Me,” off of his more mature album, Believe, Bieber’s tale of forbidden love is pretty harsh and gets kind of violent. Big Sean gets his cameo on in this video for this hit single and Bieber learns the hard way that some love is worth getting your @$$ kicked by somebody’s dad.

I’m guessing that is the lesson we learned here. Still, this is one of the better videos and songs that we’ve heard from Bieber Da Gawd, so hit the jump and check it out for yourself courtesy of VEVO.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Rosenberg’s Night Of Real Hip-Hop With Odd Future & More [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

—

Photo: VEVO