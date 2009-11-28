Eminem To Lose Top Debut Spot, Wants To Judge British Talent Show

Eminem’s top spot as the biggest selling album of 2009 may soon be in jeopardy. His Relapse album debuted at #1 selling over 600,000 copies and easily beating out competition across the board. Now as he prepares to re-release the successful project as Relapse:Refill, Em’s top spot may soon be up for grabs. According to Billboard, newcomer and British talent show star Susan Boyle is set to knock Em out the top honor. Boyle’s I Dreamed A Dream was released November 23 and is expected to outsell his latest product by a small margin. Along with beating out Eminem, Boyle’s debut will more than likely smash Rihanna’s Rated R which is projected to move 180,000 units.

As Em sees his top debut spot being given up to a British talent show sensation, Em is looking to travel across the pond to import America’s next rap star. Em recently declared that he would be interested in being a judge for England’s talent show, “The X Factor. “ The MC told the Britain Sun that he’d love the opportunity to bring his Hip-Hop knowledge to the program.

“No disrespect to the current judges but you need people who are global, platinum-selling stars. You need to prepare contestants for what it’s really like out there, and what sort of pressure you are going to be under…..A hip-hop star will never win a show like The X Factor without somebody like me on the panel. There are a lot of very talented hip-hop stars who would kill for a break in Britain but the judges aren’t qualified in hip-hop…I keep my eye on the urban scene in Britain and there is a lot of talent out there. It needs somebody in power to open a door for them.”

He also made sure to add that while he may not be available to judge the show full time he would gladly accept a guest judge position.