Ab-Soul Says Pete Rock Gave Him Permission To Be “Soul Brother No.2” [VIDEO]

TDE’s rising star Ab-Soul is coming into his own, and the fact that he’s the headliner in Southern Florida’s concert, SouloInSloFlo, is proof. Before his headlining show, “the black-lipped bastard” gave an insightful and humbly, entertaining interview with AshleyOutrageous.com. The interview begins humorously with the nonsensical question, “Where does your hair come from?,” in which Ab-Soul quickly quipped, “God.”

The Black Hippy later discussed the genesis of his encyclopedic knowledge, while thoroughly “kicking knowledge,” and also discussed his Long Term series. When asked when fans could expect part three and four of the four-part series, Ab-Soul replied, “Well, Long Term 3 will be the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous since the last one was Lifestyles of the Broke and Almost Famous, so when I get rich and famous you’ll hear it.” When reminded he was indeed famous, Ab humorously remarked that his name hasn’t quite stacked up monetarily saying, “I’m pretty famous these days, but rich I don’t know about.”

Ab also explained the origins of his nickname, “soul brother No.2,” and how Pete Rock agreed to let him “run” with it after a phone conversation. “I chopped it up on the phone with him real quick. I was, like, very young and I’m sure he was acting like the legend that he is, and I asked him: ‘I call myself “Soul Brother No. 2″ in honor of you. Is that cool? He said, ‘Yeah.’ So, I’ve been running with it ever since then,” he said.

To hear the full interview, watch the video below.



