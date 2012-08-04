CLOSE
Curren$y’s 106 & Park The Backroom Freestyle [VIDEO]

It’s Saturday morning, that means it is time to see who you might have missed last night on 106 & Park’s freestyle in The Backroom. With artists like Slaughterhouse, Swizz Beatz, Childish Gambino and more touching down in The Backroomthis time it is Curren$y the Hot Spitta’s turn to spit something slick.

Curren$y has been on a roll all this year with his album, The Stoned Immaculate in stores right now and his EP with Harry Fraud Cigarette Boats available on your favorite friendly neighborhood Hip-Hop blog. He’s also getting ready to drop his new collaborative mixtape, Live In Concert with Wiz Khalifa. Until that drops, hit the jump and enjoy Curren$y’s freebie on 106 and Park.

 

Photo: BET

