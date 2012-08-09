Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Shame” [VIDEO]

Last month, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib dropped their collaborative project Shame, and now comes the music video to the title track, assisted by BJ The Chicago Kid. Directed by Jonah Schwartz, the visual interpretation features a revolving door of one misguided female soul after another stopping by Gibbs’ spot to pay for, then indulge in, drug use (and not the green kind).

“It ain’t gotta be the walk of shame baby, but it’s only if you know the game baby,” goes the chorus as the faithful female customers showcase how their lives are falling apart, without uttering so much as a single word.

As we all know, Gibbs has more than proved himself to be a skilled storyteller, so props to the director for accurately bringing his words to life.

There’s no denying that Gibbs and Madlib make for a good pairing, having already dropped a Thuggin’ EP in June, but no word yet on if (or when) a full length album will hit the streets. Until that time comes around, feast your eyes on the music video below, and download a copy of Shame here.

Photo: YouTube