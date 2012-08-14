A$AP Rocky – “Purple Kisses” [VIDEO]

Harlem rapper on the meteoric rise A$AP Rocky drops a NSFW video for “Purple Kisses.” The Very Rare produced song will appear on the A$AP Mob’s forthcoming Lord$ Never Worry mixtape, out August 28th. Like the song suggests, the visual is purple tinged with A$AP going about some hazy debauchery amid a healthy dosage of stimulants along with plenty of women in the vicinity.

In July, A$AP Rocky plead not guilty to second degree robbery charges stemming from allegedly two-piecing some would be photographers in NYC. The “Whassup” rapper’s solo debut, Long.Live.A$AP is out September 11th. Watch the self-directed video for “Purple Kisses” after the break.

Photo: YouTube