Killer Mike Talks Keys To Success, Nas’ Life is Good & His Passion For Literature [VIDEO]

The eloquent Killer Mike spoke candidly on an array of topics , as per usual, in a recent interview with Montreality, who are known for their left field questions. Among the topics discussed were the Atlanta rapper’s keys to success and his passion for great literature, the latter of which was very noteworthy. “James Baldwin has influenced me. Robert Beck, who wrote Pimp, has influenced me. bell hooks has influenced me,” said the “Big Beast” MC, who’s also read the Bible, the Torah, and the Quran in their entirety.

“I’ve just been influenced by reading, so my thing is less about about what books are influencing you, because after you read so many books you realize you’re still just being told what to do. The challenge is to take what you’ve learned from all these books and put your own thing together.”

Considering his literary influences, it’s easy to see how Killer Mike could create an album like the critically acclaimed R.A.P. Music, which he feels is the best album of the summer, though he cites Nas’s Life is Good as “another amazing step in the stairway that Nas walks to this god throne.”

Check out the entire interview below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• Nike Officially Debuts the LeBron X [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube