Mann ft. Kendrick Lamar & Frank Ocean – “Bend Ya” [LISTEN]

This track was circulating throughout the weblogs for a couple of hours, but this was so random a lot of people weren’t completely sure if this was a real track or not. K. Dot took to his twitter account last night to confirm the song’s authenticity last night stating, “Correction: Blogs. Don’t slight the homie @ mann and take him off his own song? Credit when due. @ Mann ft. Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean.”

Mann, who was known mostly for his hit single “Buzzin,” completely switches up his sound for “Bend Ya.” Frank Ocean croons on the hook and the good kid in a mad city spits a fire verse. Hit the jump to get a listen.

Photo: Flavela