A$AP Rocky Says “Back And Forth” Will Be A Reality Show [VIDEO]

While at the Oya Festival in Norway, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky gives a hilarious interview with Noisey while responding to varying comments from Youtubers. When one Youtuber suggested that MTV should make a reality show based off their entertaining web series “Back and Forth,” Rocky not only agreed but confirmed that their show is currently in the works. “I guess they talking about the thing I did with Danny Brown. That was a funny skit,” he said, adding, “And we are making a show out of it. Now you know”

In addition, he described himself as being the sole orchestrator of the TV concept while mentioning rap artists he’d like to interview if given the chance. “I want to interview Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka… I’m going to interview Jeremy Scott when we get back to the states. That’s going to hilarious,” he said hardly containing his laughter.

Afterwards, the interview gets random pretty quickly. During one instance, Rocky is shown seemingly in awe when a Youtuber “reveals” that Pac has slept with Madonna. After briefly being perplexed by this shocking “revelation,” A$AP coolly composes himself and responded by saying he’d be the second to sleep with Madonna after Pac.

To hear why A$AP would “scratch” Jennifer Anniston and who’d be Beavis or Butthead between himself and Danny Brown, watch the full interview below.

Photo: YouTube