Game Changes Title Of New Album

If you had to pick one word to describe Compton rapper Game, “unpredictable” is as good as any. Case in point, the MC born Jayceon Taylor has decided to change the title of his forthcoming album from F.I.V.E: Fear Is Victory’s Evolution to Jesus Piece. The “Hate Or Love It” rapper explained his change of heart (sorry, too easy to pass up) to VIBE.

“Trey Songz came with his album Chapter V, and of course 50 had 5 (Murder by Numbers), I just felt like I should jump off that wagon,” said Game. “So I went back into the studio and started doing songs that leaned more towards the title. I think people gon’ appreciate the concept once they hear the music.”

According to Game, who was baptized in 2011, the album will delve into his spiritual side, but don’t mistake him for a Jesus freak. “I’m a Christian but I’m not ‘holier than thou’,” said Game. “Jesus Piece gives me an opportunity to speak about situations that people like me who love God but are still street and still wanna remain themselves without going the Pastor Mase route. It gives the opportunity to know that it’s somebody out there that feels them.”

The album’s title track, which inspired the LP’s name change, is a collab Kanye West. The two worked previously on “Wouldn’t Get Far” from Game’s Doctor’s Advocate album. The new album’s current single is “Celebration,” featuring Chris Brown, Tyga and Wiz Khalifa.

Jesus Piece, Game’s fifth official album, is due in stores later this year.

Photo: Interscope