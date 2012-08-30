Lil Wayne’s Dedication 4 Mixtape Delayed, Again?

Lil Wayne and DJ Drama’s latest collaborative mixtape, Dedication 4, was scheduled to release today (August 30th). However, it seems like the highly anticipated project, whether it’s to get a listen or to give you another reason to slander Weezy, will not be dropping as promised. Yesterday, Hip-Hop-N-More noticed that the usual countdown to a tape’s release on DatPiff was a no go for Dedication 4 (at the moment it just has “coming soon”). Also, last night DJ Drama answered a tweet inquiring if it was worth staying up to wait on a download like with, “naw, yall can get some rest…lol!”

Originally sets to drop August 15th, Tunechi said that Dedication 4 was first delayed to let 2 Chainz debut, Based On A T.R.U. Story, get the full attention he felt it deserved. “I know I was supposed to drop that Dedication 4 tonight and all that…but listen, my homeboy 2 Chainz just dropped his album yesterday,” said Wayne over at Bread Over Bed on a post dated August 16th. “That’s my real, real, real good homeboy right there and I refuse to put any attention on me when the spotlight, everybody’s eyes, everybody’s attention and everybody’s focus should be on my ni–a 2 Chainz’s album, Based On A T.R.U. Story. So therefore I ain’t giving you b-tches Dedication 4 yet. I’ma give it to ya’ll in another week or so. But I ain’t gonna lie, I ain’t finished that mother—er. I’ve been skating and sh–, falling and sh– and all that type of sh–, but I’ll give it to you like, next week. Stop trippin’ pimp.”

At that time Weezy dropped his “No Lie (Freestyle),” but there has been no similar “hold over” for this latest delay. Also worth noting is the hilarious #blameDJDrama trending topic this non-drop of a Gangsta Grillz mixtape has cause.

Most recently, Weezy’s Young Money label is being sued by producers Drew Correa and DJ Infamous for unpaid royalties.

But hey, Weezy and Drama have ’til midnight before it’s officially late…

UPDATE: The official word is out. The mixtape will drop at 12 pm EST on September 3rd, according to Dedication4.com and Livemixtapes.com.

Photo: Derick G