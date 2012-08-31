The 10 Best GIF’s From 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s “Birthday Song” [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, 2 Chainz dropped the third visual off of his debut album under Def Jam Records, Based On A T.R.U. Story. “Birthday Song” the video featuring Kanye West seemed like a Project X party based in the hood. If you aren’t a fan of the song and simply don’t have the time to watch the whole video (guessing that you cannot spare four minutes), we’ve gathered some of the best GIFs from the video courtesy of numerous tumblr pages.

Ranging from the human birthday cake to Kanye West and a lowrider and 2 Chainz playing hype man for a line of lapdances, this video is chock full of glorious absurdity. Hit the jump to check out ten of the best GIF’s from “Birthday Song” and don’t forget to cop 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story, in stores now.

Photos: KanyeDaily, RapGifs, 808sandKanye

